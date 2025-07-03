Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGTI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 91.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

