Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 4,329 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,369,000 after acquiring an additional 219,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $403,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,634.56. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

View Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.