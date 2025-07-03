Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8%

ODFL opened at $169.85 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.