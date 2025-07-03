Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $568,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 127.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,143.70. This represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,987 shares of company stock valued at $80,832,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

