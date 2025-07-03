Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $11,539,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 246,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,523.31. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,285 shares of company stock worth $69,599,110. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.