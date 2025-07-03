Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

