Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,132 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

