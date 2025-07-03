Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Campbell’s by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Campbell’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

