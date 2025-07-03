Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $62.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $97.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,697,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,750,976. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

