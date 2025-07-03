Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $566.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.