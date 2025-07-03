Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $200.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,798 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Solar by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.