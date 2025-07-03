SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.5%
SBAC stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.07 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
