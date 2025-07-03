SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 177,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.90. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.07 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

