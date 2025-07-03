Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.