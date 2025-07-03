Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $109.51 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

