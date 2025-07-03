Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,697,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,750,976. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

