Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 374.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE NWG opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

