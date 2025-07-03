Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,253,000 after buying an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after buying an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 211,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Macquarie cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

