Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 45.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1,332.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $188.23 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

