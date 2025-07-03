Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $118.64.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

