Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $98.59 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

