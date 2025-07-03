Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

