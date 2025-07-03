Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 553,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,749 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
In related news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.65.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
