Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter worth $674,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of SQM opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

