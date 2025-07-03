SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JNK opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

