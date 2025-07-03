SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) versus NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Financial Survey

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and SSE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $37.04 million 269.80 -$136.62 million ($1.37) -25.65 SSE $12.92 billion 2.15 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power.

This table compares NuScale Power and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -273.36% 0.09% 0.07% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NuScale Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NuScale Power and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 4 3 0 2.43 SSE 0 2 2 2 3.00

NuScale Power currently has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than SSE.

Risk & Volatility

NuScale Power has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuScale Power beats SSE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

