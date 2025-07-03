Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $30,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 250,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:SWK opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.