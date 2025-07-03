Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

STLA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 422.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

