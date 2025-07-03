Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

