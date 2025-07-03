Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 2,414 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 235,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

