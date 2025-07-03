Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of IDEX worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $182.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

