Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 332.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 326.29, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.