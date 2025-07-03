Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 16,091 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,999 shares of company stock worth $6,728,127. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $204.43 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.09. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

