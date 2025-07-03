Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 588,666 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Grab worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grab by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in Grab by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Grab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
