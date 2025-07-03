Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 647,832 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $35,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

