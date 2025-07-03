Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $26,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 269,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

