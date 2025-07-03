Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.2% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of FOX by 743.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.