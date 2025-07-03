Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

