Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hologic worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 431.7% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hologic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.30 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

