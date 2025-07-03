Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $445,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after buying an additional 2,111,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,634,000 after buying an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $115,639,000.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

