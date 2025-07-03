Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $34,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

