Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Owens Corning worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

