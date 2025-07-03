Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Assurant worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Assurant by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.02. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

