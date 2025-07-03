Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $25.07 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,538,000 after acquiring an additional 511,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

