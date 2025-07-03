Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $28.57 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Graco by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $2,335,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 149.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

