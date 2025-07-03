Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $29.18 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Health Services worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

