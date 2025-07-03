Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $30.28 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $30,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

EMN opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

