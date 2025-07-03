Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Western Digital worth $31,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.38.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

