Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $33.59 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $33,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,268,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after buying an additional 225,124 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

