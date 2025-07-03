Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $33.86 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Masco worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 166.7% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 164,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Trading Up 0.3%

MAS stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.